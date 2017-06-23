‘Lower speed limit during Aidilfitri festive period’

SEREMBAN: In conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri, the speed limit on federal roads has been reduced by 10km per hour (km/h) to 80km/h from June 18 to July 2, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said, however, that for state roads, the ministry had asked the state authorities to reduce the speed limit from 80km/h to 70km/h.

“In addition, construction and maintenance works on federal and state roads as well as on the highways are suspended until July 2 to ensure smooth traffic. However, emergency and critical works are exempted.

“The Public Works Department and the Malaysian Highway Authority have also established teams to monitor accidents and road damage apart from ensuring that emergency work is conducted swiftly without disrupting traffic flow on federal roads,” he said at the launch of the ‘Coffee Break in conjunction with Aidilfitri’ programme here yesterday.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Road Safety Council chairman Datuk Ismail Lasim, Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Ismail Md Salleh and Negeri Sembilan Public Works Department director Datuk Abdul Karim Mohd Tahir.

Meanwhile, at a press conference later, Fadillah said 15 intersections across the country had been identified for improvement this year to reduce the risk of accidents.

The 15 intersections were in Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, Selangor, Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, Perlis, Perak, Penang and Labuan (one each), Kedah and Sabah (two each) and Sarawak (three), he said.

“The ministry is also in the process of developing an action plan on road and highway construction policy to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the public service delivery,” he said.

In addition, he said, a total of 21 projects involving construction of new roads and upgrading of existing ones had been approved for implementation this year involving a total of RM4.89 billion.

Fadillah advised all road users to drive safely and to comply with the traffic laws and regulations. — Bernama