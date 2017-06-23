Luyang schools get litter-free status

KOTA KINABALU: SK Luyang pre-school and SK Luyang have been accorded the litter-free school recognition by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

“The efforts of school and parents-teachers association are commendable since we will produce a future generation that makes cleanliness a part of their life,” said Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai in his speech for the recognition award ceremony held at the school yesterday.

He said that the campaign was launched on May 3, 2008 and targeted litterbugs.

“The creation of the litter-free schools and pre-schools was one of the strategies towards realising this campaign,” he said.

There are 77 litter-free schools within the City Hall rating zone.

Meanwhile, 160 premises have been accorded the recognition since the anti-litterbugs campaign was launched.

The number of premises that joined the plastic bags reduction campaign were 385, said Yeo who also reminded that the litter-free recognition meant litter would no longer be thrown indiscriminately at the schools.

He also said that the title could be revoked if the schools failed to maintain their cleanliness level.

Yeo was represented by the City Hall deputy director general (operation) Noorliza Awang Alip.

Also present was SK Luyang headmaster Vejaybalan Subramaniam.