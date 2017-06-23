MACC, EAIC to work together to address corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) have agreed to establish a joint committee to combat corruption and abuse of power in enforcement agencies.

The agreement is the outcome of talks on collaboration between MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad and EAIC chairman Datuk Yaacob Md Sam at the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

The MACC and EAIC said in a joint statement that they would focus on sharing of information, expertise, technology and their respective studies as a strategic medium of collaboration.

“The MACC and EAIC are prepared to conduct joint operations so that issues associated with their respective jurisdictions can be addressed more effectively and comprehensively. This collaboration will also provide MACC with the opportunity to realise its goal of cleaning the public service of corruption and abuse of power in three years up to 2020,” the statement said.

The MACC and EAIC expressed the hope that this initiative would send a clear message to society that the two organisations were really serious in combating corruption and abuse of power, especially among enforcement officers and personnel, it said.

The EAIC has 21 federal enforcement agencies under its supervision. – Bernama