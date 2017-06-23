Sarawak 

Mercury spill sees Bomba summoned to primary school

Firemen conducting the cleaning-up process at the school.

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was called into action yesterday following a mercury spill at SJK(C) Sungai Tengah Matang around 11.30am.

A Bomba spokeperson said its Petra Jaya fire station received a distress call at 11.37am and despatched personnel to the school, some 20 kilometres away, to

conduct containment and cleaning-up procedures.

The area where the mercury had spilled was first treated with sulphur powder before being rinsed with bleach.

“Adhesive tape was also applied to the crease between the floor tiles to ensure no residue remained,” said the spokesperson.

