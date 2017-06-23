Mukah operations base to open after Hari Raya — State MMEA

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) operations base in Mukah is slated to open after Hari Raya, said state MMEA chief First Admiral Ismaili Bujang Pit.

He said a total of 20 MMEA personnel will be stationed at the base along with a vessel and a speedboat to facilitate enforcement operations in the surrounding waters.

“For the time being, the Mukah MMEA base will temporarily be at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) jetty,” he told reporters at a break-of-fast event with villagers of Kampung Pujut Adong, organised by MMEA, at the village’s surau on Wednesday.

Ismaili further explained that the placement of a maritime base in Mukah was to expand the enforcement coverage of MMEA in Sarawak waters.

“According to MMEA’s observations and investigations, including public information, Balingian waters in Mukah are often invaded by foreign fishing boats.

“This has led us to decide on setting up a base there to accelerate response to invasion by foreign fishermen,” he said, adding the MMEA would continue to work towards tackling the problem of foreign fishing boats encroaching into waters around Sarawak.