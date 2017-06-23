Muslims for Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Jamek advised to come early

KUCHING: Muslims who wish to participate in Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Jamek Petra Jaya are advised to arrive before 7.30am on the first day of Hari Raya to avoid traffic congestion.

A statement from the Sarawak Mosques Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) yesterday said there are several alternative routes as well as suggested car parks to ensure that the traffic runs smoothly on Sunday (June 25).

“Residents from around Kampung Gita, Astana, Kampung Tupong and Kampung Semariang are advised to use the Datuk Haji Muhamad Zain roundabout and Jalan Siol Kanan towards the road behind Masjid Jamek,” said LAKMNS in the statement.

“For residents from around Kampung Santubong, Kampung Semariang, Kampung Rampangi and RPR Semariang, they are urged to use Jalan Siol Kanan (facing Klinik Petra Jaya and Pusat Pengajian Al-Quran Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub) to head towards the left side of the mosque’s car park.”

On the other hand, residents from around Kampung Bako, Kampung Muara Tebas, Kampung Demak, Kampung Gersik, Sourabaya Indah, Kampung Pulo and Kampung Bintawa are advised to park their cars at the car park around Hikmah Building and the area next to Masjid Jamek.

In addition to arriving early at the mosque, the spokesperson also advised those coming to pray at the mosque that day to carpool and not to double-park their cars.

Local dignitaries, namely the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib,Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Amar Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and Muslim cabinet ministers, are expected to be praying with the public at Masjid Jamek then.