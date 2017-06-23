‘Ops Raya 2017’ nets 219.6 kg of firecrackers

KUCHING: The Customs Department seized 219.6 kg of firecrackers worth RM15,176.67 with unpaid duties of RM5,595.24 during its state-wide two-day operation from June 17 to 18 under ‘Ops Raya 2017’.

According to a statement from Customs state director Datin Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha, the operation involved 80 enforcement officers in 15 different groups throughout the state.

Sharifah pointed out that it is a trend for the demand for firecrackers including fireworks to increase during festive seasons such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and to a certain extent during the Gawai celebration.

During the two-day operation, the department managed to record 21 cases.

Eleven suspects were arrested while the rest of the cases had been classified as ‘ordinary seizure’ as the goods were left unattended or just left at five–foot ways.

In some of the cases, the goods were seized from express buses without the identities of their owner, sender or receiver.

“Eight out of 11 suspects have been compounded for a total amount of RM8,080 while three other suspects are still under investigation for the offence of possessing prohibited goods,” said Sharifah.

Firecrackers and fireworks, she added, are classified as prohibited goods under Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2017 and their importation are subject to import permits issued by the Commissioner of Police and the payment of respective customs duties under the Customs Duties Order.

Sharifah urged the public to report the selling and smuggling of prohibited or uncustomed goods by calling the department’s toll-free number 1-300-888-500 or make a report at the nearest Customs office. She assured that the identities of informers will be kept confidential.