Police secures pickup transporting cooking oil

PELAIHARI, South Kalimantan: Tanah Laut District Police in South Kalimantan secured a white pickup truck loaded with cooking oil allegedly to be sold illegally, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The Tanah Laut crime investigation police has secured a white pickup truck loaded with cooking oil allegedly for illegal trade while passing on Jalan A Yani,” said Police Chief Adj Comr (AKBP) Sentot Adi Dharmawan in Pelaihari, Tuesday (21/6).

According to him, from the truck police secured as many as eight blue plastic jerrycans of 35 liter capacity.

“When the picked up secured, the driver can not showed documents,” he said.

From the results of the examination, said Sentot Adi Dharmawan, the police determined SF, Banjarmasin resident, as a suspect of cooking oil sales without the permission from the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia.

“The evidences secured are a white pickup truck, a measuring tool for liters, two plastic mouthpieces of green and pink color,” he said.

In addition, he said, police also secured a plastic bucket of light blue color and money from cooking oil sales of Rp1,1 million.

“For the act, the perpetrator is imposed by Law No.7/2014 on Trade and Law of 18/2012 on Food,” said the police chief.