SP Setia scores another piece of land down under

KUCHING: Property developer SP Setia Bhd (SP Setia) is further increasing its landbank in Australia as it has recently won a bid for another parcel of land located in the Melbourne Central Business District (CBD) for RM198 million or A$61 million.

In a corporate update by the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), it was noted that the price tag on the 1,714 square metre (sqm) land located on 111, A’Beckett Street was at a premium valuation of A$35,585 per sqm compared to the group’s previous purchase of land at Melbourne CBD at A$24,391 per sqm.

However, despite the hefty price tag, the research arm was still positive on the development as they noted that the premium valuation was mostly likely due to the land’s strategic location 15 minutes away from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, public transportation, Queen Victoria Market, among others.

The successful bid marks the sixth plot of land that SP Setia has acquired thus far in Melbourne, and has been earmarked to be transformed into a high rise and residential development with a gross development value (GDV) of RM1.37 billion or A$419 million and an expected launch date in the second half of 2017 (2H17).

Previous acquisitions include: the 0.2 hectare (ha) Fulton Lane site for A$30 million in 2009; the 0.9 ha land at Parquet; the 0.2 ha Carnegie land for A$6.68 million in Nov 2015; the 850 sqm land in Prahan for A$10 million in April 2016; and the 4,410 sqm land in Melbourne CBD for A$101 million in May 2016.

As the project is expected to only launch in the second half of 2017, the research arm has guided that they expect earnings from it to only start kicking in from FY2020 and onwards.

With that in mind, the research arm will be maintaining their FY17 and 18 earnings forecast for the group along with their ‘Buy’ call on the stock with an unchanged target price of RM4.03 which based on a 10 per cent discount to the group’s revalued net asset value (RNAV).

“We continue to like SP Setia due to our belief that it will gain back its FBM KLCI status in three years’ time, its positive news flow surround the I&P Group Sdn Bhd (I&P Group) deal and the its good dividend yield od 5.1 per cent,” justified the research arm.

Recall that SP Setia is currently in the midst of a due diligence process for the proposed acquisition of the I&P Group and has guided that it will be on track to complete the exercise by year end.

The acquisition of the group is expected to be a synergistic move as it will allow SP Setia to fast track its expansion plans while allowing for more access to markets in Klang Valley and Johor Bahru where the bulk of the land owned by I&P Group resides in.