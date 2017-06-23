Suspect arrested over fatal hit-and-run, car seized

KUCHING: A 42-year-old suspect was arrested by the police in connection with the hit-and-run accident which took the life of Kampung Sigandar village chief Jepus June on June 20.

The male suspect from Kampung Danu, Padawan was arrested at his home around 1.35pm by a police inspector from the Padawan district police headquarters traffic police division yesterday.

According to State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John, police personnel who were investigating the case traced the vehicle that matched the licence plate (PED3919) that was found at the scene of the accident to Kampung Danu.

The vehicle was also discovered by the police to have dents on its front portion which were believed to have been caused by the impact of the collision.

“The suspect is under remand for further investigation,” said Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest of the suspect. The vehicle was also seized by the police during the arrest.

According to the facts of the case, Jepus, 53 was riding towards Kuching from Kampung Punau at 6.30am on June 20 when he was hit by a vehicle from the opposite direction.