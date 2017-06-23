Sarawak 

Teenager badly injured in motorbike crash

Medical officers giving immediate treatment to the motorcyclist at the scene.

MIRI: A 16-year-old motorcyclist was badly injured on his face, left hand and right leg in an accident at Jalan Merpati in front of Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here on Wednesday.

In the 11.30pm accident, it is believed that the motorcyclist was not able to brake in time, causing his motorcycle to crash into a container lorry in front of him.

Members of the public who witnessed the accident then contacted the Miri Hospital for assistance.

After receiving immediate treatment,

the injured motorcyclist was then

brought to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

