161 people including granny wanted over drug cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Narcotics CID Department is looking for 161 individuals including a 64-year-old grandmother and 24 people from Penang to assist investigations over drug trafficking and abuse cases.

Its deputy director (Intelligence/Operations) Datuk Kang Chez Chiang said among those in the wanted list were eight women aged between 19 and 64.

Penang tops the list of wanted people followed by Selangor and Perak with 21 individuals each as well as Kelantan with 19 people.

“Whoever has information on the 161 people can report to the state Narcotics CID or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement here.

He said those wanted under the Dangerous Drugs ( Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 could be viewed at the official police Facebook site.

The Narcotics CID Department will also seek the cooperation of the media, non-government organisations and community leaders to create public awareness to eradicate the drug menace, he said. – Bernama