All invited to Awang Tengah’s Hari Raya open house in Lawas

Awang Tengah Ali Hasan

MIRI: Members of the public are invited to a Hari Raya Open House hosted by Deputy Chief Minister and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in Lawas.

The open house will be held on the second day of Hari Raya (June 26) from 9am to 4pm, and on the third day of Hari Raya (June 27) from 9am to 12.30pm.

The venue for the two-day event is Hotel Seri Malaysia.

On Wednesday, he will be holding the open house at the home of Ali Omar Ali Hasan in Kampung Dato Kuala Lawas, from 9am to 1pm.

Awang Tengah will be in Miri on Thursday as he is representing Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as guest of honour at a Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event held by Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Melayu at Mega Hotel Miri.

The dinner will begin at 8pm.

