Crocs braced for rigorous July schedule

KUCHING: The Sarawak senior squad should be at all times ready and prepared to face the rigorous schedule in the Malaysia League next month.

Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais said just like other teams, Sarawak would be facing a tough test when playing in five Super League matches and four Malaysia Cup matches in July.

“The players must be well prepared mentally and physically to face the rigorous schedule next month.

“I hope that they will maintain their consistency and always in top form to ensure that Sarawak can achieve positive result in every match,” he said during the Berbuka Puasa (break of fast) with the FAS committee members, Sarawak Super League, President’s Cup and Youth Cup squads sponsored by Lea Sports Centre at a hotel on Wednesday.

Posa also advised the players to avoid getting injured because it would affect head coach David Usop’s plans as well as Sarawak’s chance to progress further in the Malaysia League.

The Crocs will resume their Super League campaign when they take on Kelantan at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on July 1 before opening their Malaysia Cup campaign against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on July 4.

On the Malaysia Cup, Posa is optimistic although Sarawak have been drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ with JDT, Selangor and Terengganu.

“We have an equal and open chance to make it to the next round.

“JDT are considered the team to beat in Group D but I am confident that we can give a good challenge against Selangor and Terengganu,” he added.

One thing for certain is that Sarawak have made good preparations during the long break and will give the other teams a good run for their money.

Furthermore, the presence of two new import players Sahil Suhaimi and Milos Raickovic will surely sharpen the Crocs attack force.