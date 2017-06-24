IGP denies wanted terrorist Dr Mahmud killed in Marawi

SEREMBAN: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar yesterday denied reports claiming that Malaysian most wanted terrorist Dr Mahmud Ahmad was killed in Marawi, the Philippines.

He said he just received information that the news report on Mahmud’s death was not true.

“With regard to Mahmud, many have asked whether he has been killed in a clash in Marawi, the Philippines. I just got the information that the news about him being killed was not true.

“This means that he is still alive, and we believe he is still together with terrorists defending Marawi City,” he told reporters at the breaking the fast event at the Nurul Iman Mosque, Kampung Gebok in Mantin near here, yesterday. Also present were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh and Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Jaafar Mohd Yusof.

Khalid said Mahmud, a former University Malaya lecturer, was one of the major planners on attacks in Marawi, the Philippines.

“He is one of the main planners and he is definitely the target of, not only by us, but also by the Philippine authorities. I also want to clarify that there are not many Malaysians in Marawi.

“We believe that at least four people have been killed and there are few others we have yet to identify, so we are negotiating with the Philippine authorities to help us identify those involved,” he said.

He said prior to the attack in Marawi, there were members of Tabligh (religious preachers) from Malaysia who had gone to southern Philippines, including to Marawi City.

“We are collecting information whether those involved in Tabligh trips there have returned to Malaysia or still in the Philippines,” he said.

At the event, Khalid also handed over the contribution of the Royal Malaysia Police to 127 recipients consisting of orphans, police personnel and local communities. — Bernama