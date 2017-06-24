Let advocates for clients decide what’s best – UPP Senadin chairman

MIRI: United People’s Party (UPP) Senadin branch chairman Keith Chin has slammed the Democratic Action Party (DAP) for making a statement concerning how advocates for their client should appeal their case.

Earlier this week, a lawyer in Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s legal team, Wong King Wei, confirmed receiving the Notice of Appeal from State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

However, King Wei in a press statement said he found the Notice of Appeal ‘very strange’, because besides Dr Ting, Asfia had also named International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, State Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) and the Election Commission (EC) as their respondents.

“With respect, I do not like making press statements of matters which ought to be adjudicated by the Court of Appeal since the Dewan Speaker, Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar has lodged his appeal to the Court of Appeal on June 19. It is subjudice.

“All I can say in response to the press statements about this ‘puzzling’ naming of parties to this appeal, co-respondents or otherwise – that it is not right for the DAP lawyers to make press statements concerning how advocates for their client should conduct, or about the Appeal.

“Who should be cited as co-respondents (in the appeal) are a matter of the rights of the Dewan Speaker in accordance with the Rules of the Court of Appeal 1994,” said Chin said in a press statement today.

“It is necessary under Rule 6 of Rules of the Court of Appeal 1994 that Notice of Appeal shall be served on all parties directly affected by the appeal or their solicitors respectively within the time limited for filing of the notice of appeal. It shall not be necessary to serve parties not affected,” he remarked.