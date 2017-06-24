Mukah to host Sarawak Cup

KUCHING: Mukah has been chosen as the venue for the prestigious Sarawak Cup tournament this year.

Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) deputy president Razali Dolhan said Mukah was chosen as host because of its strategic location which is easily accessible by teams from other divisions.

Apart from that, Mukah also has the proper facilities to organise the tournament.

“FAS has unanimously agreed to pick Mukah as the Sarawak Cup venue. We have also decided that the competition will be held in October,” he said.

According to Razali, the Sarawak Cup would serve as a venue to select potential players to be roped into the Sarawak team.

The tournament is the last event on the FAS calendar for this year.

In another development, Razali confirmed that the football leagues in all divisions this year would start simultaneously from July to August.

This is to give the opportunity to all the teams to prepare for the Liga Bola Sepak Rakyat that will commence at the end of August.

To expedite the organising of the leagues, Razali said FAS has fixed a maximum of eight teams in each league at the divisional level.