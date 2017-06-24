Police discover cash suspected to be extortion money at IPD Ampang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police found an undisclosed amount of cash of what is believed to be extortion money during a raid at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters traffic room last Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said acting on a public tip-off, a team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department raided the room and questioned eight traffic policemen.

“If needs be, we will detain them,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, Noor Rashid witnessed the handing-over of duties ceremony of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sabtu Osman.

Muhammad Sabtu, who will go on compulsory retirement on Wednesday, handed over the baton of office to his successor, Datuk Amer Awal.

Muhammad Sabtu began his career with the force as probationary inspector on Jan 1, 1976. He was appointed as VAT 69 Commando commanding officer, United Nations observer in Croatia, Kuala Lumpur police chief and Sarawak Police Commissioner. — Bernama