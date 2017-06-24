Sarawak 

State to appeal against re-instatement of Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman

Hasidah (fourth right) and SHNST chairman Tay Boon Sin (fifth right) handing over donation items to a recipient as other SHNST committee members look on.

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali confirmed that the state would appeal against the High Court’s judgement to reject State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) decision to disqualify Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s membership of the august House.

Hasidah said this at a presentation of donation to Sarawak Hun Ham Siang T’ng (SHNST) in Sekama yesterday.

On May 12, Dr Ting was dismissed by the DUN as an elected representative for voluntarily acquiring citizenship outside of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Hasidah  said she did not know the content of the letter by State DAP Chairman Chong Chieng Jen to the Chief Minister in seeking for an emergency DUN sitting.

At the event, 87 elderly people received daily necessities, cash and cookies to celebrate Hari Raya.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of