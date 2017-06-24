State to appeal against re-instatement of Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali confirmed that the state would appeal against the High Court’s judgement to reject State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) decision to disqualify Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s membership of the august House.

Hasidah said this at a presentation of donation to Sarawak Hun Ham Siang T’ng (SHNST) in Sekama yesterday.

On May 12, Dr Ting was dismissed by the DUN as an elected representative for voluntarily acquiring citizenship outside of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Hasidah said she did not know the content of the letter by State DAP Chairman Chong Chieng Jen to the Chief Minister in seeking for an emergency DUN sitting.

At the event, 87 elderly people received daily necessities, cash and cookies to celebrate Hari Raya.