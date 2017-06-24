Sultan wants mosque to be unique tourist attraction

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said yesterday he hoped that the renamed Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad in Kuala Lumpur will be well maintained and kept clean to become a unique tourist attraction in Malaysia.

This was disclosed in a statement by the sultan’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani.

The mosque, formerly known as Masjid Jamek Kuala Lumpur, was yesterday renamed in honour of Sultan Sir Abdul Samad Almarhum Raja Abdullah, the fourth Sultan of Selangor, who reigned from 1857 to 1898.

Mohamad Munir also said that Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor over the change of name of the mosque.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, had consented to the change of name.

Mohamad Munir said the sultan said it was hoped that the oldest mosque in the federal capital, opened by the late Sultan Ala’eddin Suleiman Shah in 1909, would become a landmark and a place for Muslims to worship and strengthen bonds.

During the reign of Sultan Sir Abdul Samad, Kuala Lumpur underwent intensive development brought on by tin mining and the construction of the railway line connecting Kuala Lumpur and Klang.

Kuala Lumpur was also the capital of Selangor then. — Bernama