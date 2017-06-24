Triple X regain slim Trios League lead

KUCHING: The lead for the Megalanes Sarawak Tay Motors Trios League for the 189 & Below category has changed hands once again after the sixth week of keen competition, with Triple X regaining a slim advantage over fifth week leaders Tay Motors.

With things heating up at Megalanes Sarawak, E-mart Batu Kawa, the top three teams are now neck to neck while the fourth team Elite 2 are only trailing the leader by 7.35 Peterson points.

In last Sunday’s round, Triple X (Kevin Yeo, Idarie Ibrahim, Ryan Lanyu, Muhd Nur Hafis, Muhd Syazwan and Abg Rashidi) knocked down a total of 2,129 pinfalls for 41.29 Peterson points, bringing their accumulated points to 211.23. This was only 1.06 points ahead of Tay Motors (Robert Lu, Jackie Ting, Jonathan Tchee and Ang Kean Joo) who scored 2,070 pinfalls for 29.20 points.

Triple X are also leading their Team High Game with 693 pinfalls and Team High Series with 2,480 pinfalls attained since the first week of competition while Tay Motors are second in Team High Game (645 pinfalls) and Team High Series (2,317 pinfalls).

As for the Individual High Game, Jackie Ting still leads with 269 pinfalls, followed by Ryan Lanyu Reginald (267 pinfalls) while the leader of the Individual High Series is Ryan Lanyu Reginald (900 pinfalls) and Muhd Syazwan is second with 883 pinfalls.

Boleh La (Angelo Koay, Asya Dania, Gordon Tsen and Nur Hazirah) posted 2,304 pinfalls for 39.04 points and now have 208.97 points to return to the third spot while Elite 2 (Lucas Lim, Alfred Chong, Willie Chung, Eric Chong, Lim Cho Kwang) and Adrian Koh) are in fourth spot with 203.88 points.

In fifth to eighth positions are Bowl’em All, Fighters 17, 1 Team Blacklist and Momentum X.

The champions of this category will receive RM1,000 and trophy while the second and third placed team will get RM500 and RM300 plus a trophy each respectively.

Meanwhile, leading the 169 & Below contest are D’Eagles with 217.60 Peterson points, followed by Lucky (198.99 points) in second place while the third to fifth placed teams are PBA (175.92), Elite 3 (175.03) and The Joker (157.53).

The other category contested in the Megalanes Sarawak Tay Motors Trios League is 149 & Below.

Bowlers also stand the chance of winning a Yamaha E115 motorcycle in the ‘Strike and Ride Challenge’ where they need to bowl a perfect game and then make a strike to claim their prize.

Megalanes Sarawak Tay Motors Trios League will be taking a break for the Hari Raya Adilfitri holidays and resumes on the first week of July.