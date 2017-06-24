Uber driver slashed, car stolen during attack

BESUT: An Uber (ride-sharing mobile application) driver sustained injuries after he was slashed with a machete and had his Kia Forte car stolen by three men while resting at a petrol station in Seberang Jerteh here early yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said in the 3.15am incident, the 29-year-old victim, Ahmad Taufik Che Daud from Bachok, Kelantan was on his way from Kuala Lumpur to his hometown in Bachok.

“He was resting alone at the petrol station when three men

on a yellow Perodua Myvi approached him. One of the suspects had come straight to the victim and slashed his hand using the machete. — Bernama