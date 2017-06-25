Abang Johari welcomes over 10,000 guests at BCCK open house

KUCHING: More than 10,000 people from all walks of life attended the Chief Minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Many of them waited in line as early as 9.30am outside the main hall even though the open house was scheduled to begin only half an hour later.

Local dignitaries, political and community leaders as well as well-wishers started made their way into the VIP section to extend festive greetings to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang who arrived at 11am.

Among them were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Almost all guests had the chance to pose for photos with Abang Johari and Juma’ani before entering the VIP section for refreshments.