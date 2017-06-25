Abg Johari: State pursuing fresh approach with digital economy

KUCHING: The state government is pursuing a fresh approach to improve the economy by emphasising more on digital technology.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the rise of digital technologies in Sarawak will also provide new hope for the younger generation.

“Developed nations have progressed ahead of us because they have successfully migrated to an Internet-based economy,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

“I have also made a commitment to spend RM1 billion from the state’s coffers to develop our state’s Internet infrastructure. The dream to develop a digital based economy would be for naught if we do not have these proper infrastructures.”

Abang Johari said Internet speed will also be a major aspect towards digitalising the state’s economy. He said Sarawakians are still saddened by the passing of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who was well known for his people-centric policies.

In the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Abang Johari called on every Sarawakian to continue safeguarding the state’s peace and harmony. He said the state will not allow any individual or group to incite hate among Sarawakians.

“Disunity will not bring any benefit to anyone. As part of our multicultural and multi-religious society, let us celebrate this Hari Raya Aidilfitri with goodwill and fellowship among our Muslim and non-Muslim friends,” he said.

Abang Johari also called on the Muslim community to hold on to the Wasatiyah concept of moderation in their thoughts and everyday lives.