Bleak Aidilfitri for family of four after house razed

MIRI: It is a devastating Hari Raya for a family of four in Kampung Tanjung Belipat, Niah when their wooden house was destroyed by fire about 9am yesterday.

Their festive preparations, including their newly-bought Baju Kurung and Baju Melayu were amongthose reduced to ashes. Luckily, no one was injured because the family members were not at home.

Mohd Firdaus Shaari, 24, the son in-law of the house owner, when contacted yesterday, said the family was in Bintulu when the fire broke out.

“My father-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in law were not home when the fire broke out.

“My wife and I were supposed to celebrate Hari Raya with the them this year for it’s her turn. But, that is now dashed,” he said.

He said his father-in-law learned about the fire from a neighbour who alerted them of the incident.

“They all rushed home, while my wife and I drove all the way from Bintulu to check on them.

“We are all devastated. My father-in-law has prepared two pairs of Baju Melayu for this year’s Raya. Now, they are all gone,” Firdaus said.

Meanwhile, six members of Batu Niah Volunteer Fire Brigade rushed to the scene after they received a distress call at 9.14am. They arrived at 9.25am and immediately started work and managed to put out the fire at 10.10am.

Six personel from Fire and Rescue Dept station in Miri in one fire engine also rushed to the scene.

The family estimated their loss at RM150,000.