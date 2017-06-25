Federation offers to collaborate with police

MIRI: The Federation of Chinese Associations here has reached out to the police and offered to work with them by collaborating with them in community programmes and activities such as public talks on crime prevention.

The federation’s chairman Hii Teck Yun said many people still did not know how to make police reports and contact the police about accidents or presence of criminals in their areas or were afraid to do so.

“Some people don’t want to report cases and suspicious characters and activities in their areas for fear that their identity would be known by criminal.

“It is important for us to co-operate and work with the police to enhance the safety and security in our own area,” he said when leading a delegation of the federation’s officials in paying a courtesy call on Miri Police Chief ACP Lim Meng Seah, yesterday.

The delegation comprised Eii Chin Ho (secretary general), Donny Khoo Hoo Nien (Youth Wing chief) and Wong Shiau Wei (Women Wing chief) and 20 committee members.

Also present during the courtesy call were DSP Ang Seow Aun and ASP Lee Yen Fang.

“We cannot leave the matter of safety and security in our area entirely to the police. The community must get involved by working together and cooperate with the police,” Hii said.

On behalf of federation and the community, Hii commended the police for their good work in fighting crime here.

Lim thanked the federation for their interest to work with the police to enhance safety and security in the city.