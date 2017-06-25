Foreigner found drowned in Mukah

MUKAH: An Indian national who fell into the Sungai Tanah Aran Saridak, Batang Mukah, 32 kilometres from here yesterday was found drowned at about 2.30pm yesterday.

The body of the man, identified as Akshay Kumar, 22, was found 10 kilometres from the location he was reported to have fallen while working on a sand digging barge at 6.30 am yesterday.

Mukah District Police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said initial report revealed that no injuries were found on the victim’s body and the case has been classified as sudden death.

The victim is believed to be a non swimmer. He said the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur would be informed as soon as possible on the discovery of the body for further action.

Meanwhile a spokesman of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the search and rescue operation was launched yesterday morning after the employer’s supervisor of the victim went to the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station to inform about the incident. – Bernama