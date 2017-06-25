Jamit calls on local businesses, NGOs to support Kapit PDK

KAPIT: Local businessmen and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are urged to exercise their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to look after the Kapit Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) to ensure the centre which looks after the children with special needs (OKU) is managed professionally and efficiently.

“I call upon corporate firms, successful individuals and NGOs in town irrespective of social creed or practices to look after the PDK together. Together we exercise the CSR to ensure it’s managed professionally and efficiently because our society needs the centre to look after the OKU.

“Otherwise at home, when parents were busy, they wouldn’t be properly taken care of. At the centre, we’ve trained staff to look after them, to impart skills and basic knowledge so they can look after themselves and be independent when their parents were busy. The centre has its purpose as the one-stop training centre for the OKU,” Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit said when he officiated at the Kapit PDK Open Day and ‘ngiling bidai’ 2017 event recently.

Jamit explained that while the PDK received funding from Sarawak Welfare Department to pay for rental, staff salary, water and electricity, and so on, any other activity was not funded.

“No one wants to be OKU. We want to be born healthy, safe and secure. OKU are also members of our society, except that they need special attention because of physical or mental aspects. We’ve to demonstrate our patience, passion and extra care for them because they need our attention.

At the function, he announced a Minor Rural Project grant of RM5,000 for the centre’s social activities and an additional RM5,000 for a fund to buy a van.

Kapit Welfare Officer Peter Gabong said that the Welfare Department gives allocation to pay the rental for the PDK centre and allowances for full-time workers.

“However, for any extra activity or travelling expenses, then the PDK management committee must look for additional funds.

“Because of the very challenging physical terrain, transport depends on the river which is time consuming and expensive.

“However, in three years’ time when the road is connected, then we expect many more OKU to register at the centre. I hope the management committee will continue with the good work to look after the centre,” Peter said.

PDK chairwoman Moonly Tiang disclosed there were 42 trainees registered at the centre which is open daily from Monday to Thursday. Friday is allocated for visiting families.

Among those present at the event were Kapit welfare officer Azizul Junli, Bukit Mabong District Office administrative officer Jason Kong, Kapit Health Department medical assistants Robinson Brandal and Justin Ngadi, Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo, Kapitan Kong Cheak Hee, Kapitan Yap Hui Li, Kapit parliamentary special affairs officer Ambrose Abong, Kapit PDK committee members, trainees and parents.