KTS Group of Companies shares Hari Raya cheer with state leaders

Georgette Tan

Visitors from KTS, led by Dato Henry Lau (standing fifth left), together with Taib and Ragad at the Astana Negeri. Photos by Sia Teck Chai.

KUCHING: The weather couldn’t have been any prettier on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with blue skies and a warmth that equalled the reception that met the KTS Group of Companies during their open house visits.

KTS managing director Dato Henry Lau led the 21-member delegation that comprised of his wife Datin Wendy Lau, KTS Group of Companies chairman Lau Swee Ngoung, deputy managing directors Temenggong Vincent Lau and Stephen Lau, as well as senior staff and family members.

Also present was See Hua Group Kuching area manager Wong Sing Seng and See Hua News Daily news manager Chia Chiew Boon.

The delegation’s first stop was at the Astana Negeri to convey their warm wishes to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib.

As expected, it was a grand affair and despite the enormous number of visitors, both Taib and Ragad were all smiles as they received their visitors.

Former Sarawak Forestry Corporation CEO Datu Ali Yusop’s home was the next stop, followed by the home of Coastal Roads Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, whose family was dressed in pink for the occasion.

Abang Johari (second right) speaks with his visitors from KTS. Seen here are (front, from left) Datin Wendy, Lau Swee Ngoung, Temenggong Vincent Lau and Dato Henry.

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg’s first Raya as Chief Minister was a highlight for many, judging by the burgeoning number of visitors at the door.

Abang Johari welcomed his visitors from KTS and spend time greeting and speaking to them, as a colourful crowd of festive visitors swirled around the Great Hall of Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The KTS group’s other stops included former State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor, Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Deputy State Secretary Social Economic Transformation Datu Ismawi Ismuni, and Sarawak Forests Director Sapuan Ahmad.

