Kuching to host international peace summit

KUCHING: Kuching will host a three-day International Summit on Peace, from Sept 6 to 8.

The summit is jointly organised by Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Sarawak Government.

More than 800 JCI members and representatives of social and youth organisations from around the world are expected to converge on Kuching for the summit, a prelude to International Day of Peace on Sept 21.

The International Summit aims to provide a platform for young people from across the globe to join in building a common vision to promote world peace, by engaging in dialogues on sustainable solutions for addressing barriers to peace, as well as empowering them to develop peace within themselves, their community and the world around them.

Kuching is chosen as the host city due to its reputation as a City of Unity.

JCI president Dawn Hetzel said Kuching provides the perfect landscape to hold this important discussion on creating an everlasting world peace.

“Kuching demonstrates how a peaceful community can look.

“It will empower active citizens everywhere to begin analysing their own community needs and provide sustainable solutions that create the same united and peaceful culture.”

According to JCI secretary general Arrey Obenson, the International Summit on Peace would offer a platform to identify ways in which we can peacefully co-exist.

“Now more than ever, the people of the world must find ways to peacefully co-exist, managing limited resources, ensuring a sustainable future, embracing diversity and embracing an irreversibly globalised community.”

Programmes for the international summit will feature training workshops, plenary discussions and keynote addresses by international trainers and youth leaders.

These are organised around three major themes or pathways to peace, namely, Peace: Within Yourself, Your Community and the World; Peace is Possible Coalition: Collaboration that Impacts; and Youth4Peace: The Generation to Make Peace Possible.

In addition, the state government will organise tours to showcase the cultural and religious diversity of local communities.

The international summit will conclude with a Peace is Possible Proclamation and a musical concert.

The international summit is open to all individuals who are eager to collaborate in promoting peace.

Detailed information on the programme and registration can be found at the event website: www.peaceispossible.cc/summit.