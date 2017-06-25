Man reports wife for allegedly abusing teenage daughter

MIRI: A man in his 40s lodged a police report on Thursday against his wife for allegedly abusing their 14-year-old daughter at the family home in Permyjaya.

On Wednesday, the wife, also in her 40s, allegedly beat their daughter using a PVC pipe and a belt, leaving bruises on the girl’s leg and hand.

The beating is said to have occurred because the woman suspected the daughter had eaten some fish balls without permission. It is learnt that this was not the first time the wife allegedly beat their daughter.

Unable to tolerate his wife’s abusive behaviour any longer, the man decided to lodge the report.