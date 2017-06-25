Mosque bureau donates to orphans, poor

MIRI: The Masjid Darul Ehsan Piasau Orphans Welfare Bureau presented duit raya and monthly aid totalling RM63,000 to orphans and the poor recently.

Bureau chairman Talhah Mansur said the contributions would hopefully help recipients buy necessary things for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He thanked those who donated to the bureau for making the programme possible.

“By having such assistance, our bureau can carry out the responsibilities entrusted to it smoothly,” he said.

A total of 43 orphans and 22 lower income folk registered with the bureau received the aid.

More than 60 students from SK Anchi, SK Sayed Othman, SK Pujut Corner, Sekolah Agama Rakyat, Kolej Tun Datuk Tuanku Haji Bujang and SMK Dato Permaisuri also received duit raya.