Overhead bridge to give way to Pan Borneo project

KUCHING: The Pan Borneo Highway project will see the removal of 19 trees and an overhead bridge at Mile 10.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, confirmed that some of the trees were within MPP’s jurisdiction, while others came under the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

“I have made the inquiry and was told that those trees have to go and the overhead pedestrian bridge there has to be shifted further because of the Pan Borneo project.

“I was told that the flyover is going to be built at the Mile 10 traffic light intersection in front of Giant Hypermarket,” he said yesterday.

Lo welcomed the plan to build the proposed flyover as it would reduce traffic congestion between the Mile 9 and Mile 10 traffic light intersections.

He said aside from Mile 10, four other traffic light intersections along the Kuching-Penrissen Road at Mile 4, Mile 6, Mile 7, and Mile 9 – all within the MPP area – would also be replaced with flyovers.

The proposed five flyovers are part of the RM16 billion Pan Borneo Highway project.

Lo added the Mile 4 flyover project is expected to start in August.

“I was told that all the projects will be completed in 2020. Upon completion, these flyovers will hopefully help reduce the traffic jam along the stretch from Mile 4 to Mile 10.

“These proposed projects are indeed good news to the road users travelling daily along this stretch,” he said.