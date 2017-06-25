Sarawak 

Six-week pregnant motorcyclist dies in road accident

The woman lying on the road moments after the accident.

The victim

KUCHING: A 38-year-old woman and her unborn child both lost their life in an accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer at KM13.7 Bau-Kuching road about 9.10am yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief Bingkok John said the tragedy happened when a motorcyclist Nancy Epan, 38, from Kampung Seropak, Bau, was riding home to Bau from Kuching.

The woman, who is six-week pregnant, attempted to overtake a trailer when a vehicle from the opposite direction appeared.

Her misjudgment and failure to overtake and re-enter her lane caused her motorcycle to graze the rear tyre of the trailer. As a result, she lost control of the motorcycle, and fell onto the middle of the road,” Bingkok said when contacted yesterday.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics from Kota Sentosa Hospital.dispatched to scene.

The trailer driver Yap Thiqn Kui, 59, escaped unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Act 1987.

