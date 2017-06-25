SSB Sibu warns of danger of modern gadgets to eyesight

SIBU: Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) Sibu Division branch chairman Clarence Ting has warned of the effect of various modern technology gadgets on the eyesight of users

“Because of the current trend of people spending hours on the gadgets, it could affect their eyesight,” he said at the closing of Gawai celebration organised by SBB Sibu Division at a hotel here on Friday night.

Deputy chairperson Datin Judy Lau, secretary-general James Lau, Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom and organising chairperson Monica Giri were also present.

“Thus, we should take care of our eyes to the best of our abilities. Don’t spend or be carelessly carried away by the modern technology gadgets,” Ting pointed out.

He also urged his committee to always go down to the ground to trace individuals who are facing eyesight problems.

He said they should go to the rural areas such as at longhouses or villages to trace people with eyesight problem at chronic state for assistance and register them under their organisation.

SSB, he added, would always work in hand with Sibu hospital to carry out eye screening for the public.

Meanwhile, the SSB branch highlighted the White Cane Day to be held in September but would be launched in August.

“The White Cane Day is to heighten the awareness among the public on the problem of the Blind apart from soliciting for donation by selling flags or stickers.

“To ensure its success, we seek for assistance from the school students to solicit donation for our blind centre,” Ting disclosed.