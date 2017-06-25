State police in urgent need of more helicopters

KUCHING: Sarawak police contingent hope the government acquire more helicopters to enable them to monitor the security situation and fighting crime in the state’s vast areas.

State Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the state contingent currently had only two helicopters, one of which is no longer in operation.

“We wish for more helicopters, but we are also aware of the financial constraints faced by the government. Nonetheless, we will continue to provide quality services like we have been doing all this while,” Mazlan told thesundaypost here yesterday.

He said based on his visits to the rural areas, there was an urgent need for more helicopters especially to look after big districts like Marudi, Belaga, Kapit, Lubok Antu, Mukah, Betong and Sri Aman.

He assured that the police helicopter service based in Kuching would be available upon request from the local police chiefs in those big districts.

The challenges, especially in terms of logistics faced by the police in Marudi, was revealed to The Borneo Post Adventure Team (BAT) 7 by its police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, due to the large size of the district, which include Long Lama, Beluru, Long San and Bario.

“While the crime rate is under control here, it would be great if we can have a helicopter service when the needs arise. If we have that we can provide more efficient services to the people and be able to solve major crimes faster,” he said.

Comparatively, the State Fire and Rescue Services Department (Bomba) is better equipped as it has two big helicopters, and it will have two more units soon.

When contacted, state Bomba chief Nor Hisham Mohd said the department was expecting one new unit by end of the year and another one by next year.

The state Bomba has been very effective with its helicopter services especially in providing ground supports; to provide food items and evacuation during floods, as proven during the major flood in Baram recently.