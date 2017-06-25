Sarawak 

Student claims bag stolen at wharf

SIBU: A student of Mukah Polytechnic claims the loss of his bag while passing through Sibu to return home to Kapit last Friday for the one-week Hari Raya break.

He said he lost his RM1,000-laptop, certificates and other personal belongings placed inside the bag.

Earlier, the 21-year-old had arrived at the wharf here from Mukah on Friday for the 2.30pm boat ride to Kapit.

While waiting for the boat, he left his bag at the wharf to walk across the road to a coffee shop. When he returned three minutes later he found the bag gone.

Fortunately, he kept his wallet with him. The student had to return to Kapit empty-handed.

He returned here yesterday morning to lodge a police report and took a boat ride back to Kapit in the afternoon.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (100%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of