Student claims bag stolen at wharf

SIBU: A student of Mukah Polytechnic claims the loss of his bag while passing through Sibu to return home to Kapit last Friday for the one-week Hari Raya break.

He said he lost his RM1,000-laptop, certificates and other personal belongings placed inside the bag.

Earlier, the 21-year-old had arrived at the wharf here from Mukah on Friday for the 2.30pm boat ride to Kapit.

While waiting for the boat, he left his bag at the wharf to walk across the road to a coffee shop. When he returned three minutes later he found the bag gone.

Fortunately, he kept his wallet with him. The student had to return to Kapit empty-handed.

He returned here yesterday morning to lodge a police report and took a boat ride back to Kapit in the afternoon.