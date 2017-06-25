Twelve-year-old killed while playing with firecrackers on eve of Hari Raya

KUCHING: A 12-year-old boy died of injuries sustained while playing with firecrackers outside his home at Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya here early this morning.

The deceased, identified as Haiqal Hakim Zolpaka, was supposed to celebrate the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri today, but succumbed to serious injuries to his head believe to be caused by firecrackers at around 12.15 am.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed the case, adding that police were investigating it under Section 31(1) of the Child Act (parents negligence).

According to Dev, the victim’s father was cleaning the house and later heard a loud explosion outside.

He then rushed to check what caused the sound, but found his son lying on the ground lifeless.

Earlier investigations revealed that the deceased was playing with firecrackers outside alone before the explosion.