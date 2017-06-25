TYT: Unity continues to be Sarawak’s strength

KUCHING: Unity continues to be Sarawak’s strength and is the main factor behind the state’s development and progress since the formation of Malaysia.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said the previous generations, particularly during the formation of Malaysia, realised the need for all races to work together to bring the state out of poverty.

“This is our strength. Despite being a melting pot of various races, we turned this situation into our strength, where we work together to bring much change to our beloved state,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message. He pointed out that rural areas have not been forgotten as the state progresses.

“We saw migration as more of the people in the rural areas migrating for work and returning home with money. This has also changed the life as both urban and rural are not very much divided compared to before,” he said.

Taib said the people should be proud of what the state and nation have achieved.

“The quality of life of the people here, compared to other developed countries, is not much different, and we should celebrate this by empowering our people to work harder for the country,” he said.

Taib added that Aidilfitri is the best platform for everyone to meet, mend ties, and create stronger bonds with others, regardless of race or religion.

“It’s the best day where we can meet our long lost families, those we seldom contact or see to catch up, and just celebrate it with everyone in a happy way,” he said.

Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will hold their open house today and tomorrow at the Astana. Today the open house will be from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, while tomorrow, it will be from 10am to 12.30pm.

They will welcome state and federal cabinet ministers, local dignitaries, heads of government departments, private sector, and the public. The public are reminded to wear formal attire befitting the special occasion when visiting the open house.