AirAsia X investigating cause of D7237 incident

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia X is investigating the cause of the incident involving flight D7 237 from Perth,Western Australia, to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning.

It was forced to return Perth 90 minutes after take-off due to a technical issue involving an engine.

“We are currently conducting an investigation into the incident together with our engine manufacturer, Rolls-Royce. We are also cooperating fully with the local aviation authorities.

“We would like to stress that AirAsia Group has always strictly followed the maintenance programme prescribed by our manufacturers. We have also complied with all regulations and requirements as set forth by each country where the airline operates, including Australia.

“The safety of our guests and crew is of utmost importance to us,” AirAsia X said in a statement today.

In Australia, AirAsia Group has regularly passed safety and security audits conducted by the local aviation authorities.

It also initiated the process of undergoing voluntary IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) auditing for all airlines within the group, including AirAsia X Malaysia, AirAsia X Indonesia and AirAsia Indonesia.

AirAsia X Malaysia received two IOSA audit certificates in 2015 and 2016. – Bernama