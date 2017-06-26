KTS Group of Companies embarks on second day of Raya visits

KUCHING: The younger generation of KTS Group of Companies took the lead in the second day of their annual Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house visiting.

The eight-member delegation was led by KTS Group’s Managing Director’s Office manager Adeline Lau. She was accompanied by her husband Rhys Salang, sisters and other family members.

Also present were See Hua News Daily regional news manager Chia Chiew Boon, KTS Forests Management Sdn Bhd deputy senior manager Ting Jack Hui and KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd Public Relations Department assistant manager Doreen Eng.

Their first stop was in Kota Samarahan at the home of Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datu Misnu Taha and wife Jamilah Said, where visitors were feted to Sarawak laksa, an endless supply of red grapes and warm hospitality.

Next stop was across the city at the home of Datu Mustapha Han, senior private secretary to the Sarawak Governor, and his wife Saptuiah Abu Bakar.

The group then paid a visit to Chief Minister’s Office Protocol and Event Management Section deputy director Mohd Salleh Sani and wife Rosmawati Bolhi.