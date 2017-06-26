Latest News Nation 

Mahmud Ahmad believed to have fled Marawi

Former university lecturer turned extremist Mahmud Ahmad. File photo

 

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believed Daesh militant group member Dr Mahmud Ahmad who was allegedly killed in a clash in Marawi, the Philippines has left the area.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the former Universiti Malaya lecturer was believed to have escaped  with Isnilon Hapilon, the head of the  Abu Sayaf group in Basilan.

“The Philippine authorities informed that Hapilon had escaped from Marawi and there is a big possibility that Mahmud was with him.

“We cannot confirm this but we have received information from the relevant parties in the Philippines saying Mahmud is still alive,” he said at a media conference at the IGP’s Aidilfitri open house in Bukit Aman here Sunday.

Last Friday, Khalid denied the news that Mahmud was killed in a clash in Marawi City together with fellow militants there. – Bernama

