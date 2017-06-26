Ministry to investigate video of ‘drunk’ student bullied

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has started investigations into a video clip that went viral on social media, showing a number of students wearing school uniform, bullying and teasing another ‘drunk’ student said deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

According to Kamalanathan when met at the Hari Raya Open house hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Cabinet Ministers at Seri Perdana here Sunday, the incident happened outside and not in school.

The two-minute video clip uploaded on Facebook account holder Malaysian Tamilar Kural on Thursday, shows about eight students involved in pushing and shoving the ‘drunk’ student as well as using abusive and obscene language.

Kamalanathan said the ministry viewed such cases, especially bullying cases seriously, and would take all the necessary steps to resolve the discipline problems of students and wipe out bullying among students.

The Education Ministry welcomes views, opinions and constructive criticism from the people to resolve bullying cases, he said. – Bernama