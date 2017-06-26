Missing pastor’s wife urges police to meet and update her on recent developments

The wife of missing Pastor Raymond Koh has reached out to the police in a press statement today, asking them to keep her updated on any developments in her husband’s case.

According to Susanna Liew Sow Yoke, she was not briefed by any of the recent developments regarding her missing husband, which she only found out through media reports.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters at a press conference during his Hari Raya open house in Bukit Aman yesterday that several documents and pictures relating to Koh was found in the house of a suspect linked to a drug and firearm smuggling syndicate in the country.

“As with the previous announcements made by the IGP to the media about my husband’s abduction, I have not been briefed about any of these so-called developments, leads or arrests by the police. Like the rest of Malaysia, all I know is what I have read in the media,” Liew said in her statement.

“I hope that the police will contact me soon to arrange a meeting and to give me a proper update about my husband’s case. This update should also include a full explanation about the announcements they made on April 6th and May 24th.

“Past meetings that they had invited me to attend on March 6th and March 23rd were less about actual updates about the case and more about asking me to not engage with the media and to not attend public vigils and gatherings,” she revealed.

Liew urged the police to cooperate with the investigation being conducted by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and to update them as well.

Koh was abducted 134 days ago in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13, and has been missing since.