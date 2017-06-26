Pirates escape with tanker ship’s diesel oil in M’sian waters

SONGKLA: Armed pirates struck at a Thai tanker ship last Friday in the waters off the Malaysian state of Pahang last Friday and escaped with 1.5 million litres of diesel oil.

The loot was part of 3.8 million litres of fuel oil which the diesel oil laden-vessel, ‘CP14’ was ferrying from Songkla to Singapore.

The pirates, believed to number between six and seven and armed with guns and knives tied up the captain and crew members after damaging the ship’s security alert system.

Following the incident, the 17 crew members of the tanker ship continued to sail to Thailand before arriving in Songkla waters yesterday evening, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy’s Naval Region 2, Admiral Pornchai Pinthong told reporters here today.

He said the incident occurred about 9pm in the waters off Pahang.

“All the pirates were armed and threatened to hurt the crew if they did not follow instructions. Nevertheless, none of the crew members were harmed,” he said, adding the Malaysian authorities had been informed.

The navy has also requested ships to be on the alert when sailing in these waters due to the threat of piracy.

Today, it sent its personnel to the tanker which was docked in waters near Pulau Tikus, Songkla to check on the condition of the ship and crew. – Bernama