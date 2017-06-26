Raghad, Sulaiman perform duet at CM’s open house

KUCHING: Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib brought cheer to guests and well-wishers at the Chief Minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The wife of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud together with Taib’s son Datuk Seri Sulaiman Taib took the chance to perform a classic Malay song titled ‘Tanya Sama Hati’ in the main hall at the event.

Also on stage with them were Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Raghad and Sulaiman’s performance took place at 1.30pm, about an hour after Taib and his entourage arrived at the venue to extend their festive greetings to Abang Johari and Juma’ani.

The open house hosted by the chief minister continued to receive an overwhelming response from the general public today, with an additional 10,000 guests arriving to convey their festive greetings since 10am.