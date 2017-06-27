Sabah 

50,000 attend Sabah cabinet Aidilfitri open house

Musa (centre) greeting visitors attending the open house at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU: About 50,000 people attended the Aidilfitri ‘open house’ hosted by the Sabah Cabinet at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas here yesterday.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin also attended the open house.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman and several other state and federal leaders exchanged greetings with the well-wishers.

The others leaders included Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, Federal Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Musa said the large number of guests reflected the spirit of unity among the people of various races and religions.

“Alhamdulillah (Peace be to God), we were able to celebrate Hari Raya this year with joy … not only Muslims attended (the open house) but also people of various other races and religions in the spirit of a strong sense of belonging. This shows that Sabah is always peaceful. Hopefully, this festival will be able to strengthen relations, brotherhood and the sense of belonging among us,” he said. — Bernama

