Abducted pastor’s wife says not briefed by police on latest development

KUCHING: The wife of Pastor Raymond Koh, Susanna Liew Sok Yoke, said she has not been briefed on the latest development concerning her husband.

Liew was referring to news reports quoting Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar regarding new developments in the case of her husband, who was abducted 134 days ago in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13 this year.

During a Hari Raya open house held at Bukit Aman police headquarters on Sunday, Khalid said the new developments came about following a police operation on June 17 in Kedah.

“As with the previous announcements made by the IGP to the media about my husband’s abduction on April 6 and May 24 , I have not been briefed about any of these so-called developments, leads or arrests by the police. Like the rest of Malaysia, all I know is what I have read in the media,” she said, in a press statement issued yesterday.

“I hope that the police will contact me soon to arrange a meeting and to give me a proper update about my husband’s case. This update should also include a full explanation about the announcements they made on April 6 and May 24.”

Liew said the past meetings that the police had invited her to attend on March 6 and March 23 were less about actual updates of the case and more about asking her to not engage with the media and to not attend public vigils and gatherings.

She also urged the police to cooperate with the investigation being conducted by Suhakam and to update them as well.