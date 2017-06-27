CM delighted by visits to his Raya open house

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg was openly delighted at the heart-warming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here where he held his open house.

He and his wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang warmly welcomed the thousands of people of various races and faiths who thronged the BCCK on the first day of Hari Raya on Sunday to join them in the festivities.

“I take this opportunity to say Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to people from all strata of society in Sarawak. I see that this is quite a good year because even though the economy is not that promising, the celebration remains warm.

“Today (Sunday), I see all regardless of race, religion and faith visit various open houses. This reflects the solid unity among all in Sarawak,” he said when met by reporters.

Abang Johari said he hoped that such culture would stay for a long time for the betterment of society as well as the state of Sarawak.

When prompted for comments on the state DAP having asked for an emergency State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, he dismissed the opposition’s request by pointing out: “That one is nothing.”

More than 10,000 people from all walks of life attended the Chief Minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house.

Many of them waited in line as early as 9.30am outside the main hall even though the open house was scheduled to begin only half an hour later.

Local dignitaries, political and community leaders as well as well-wishers started making their way into the VIP section to extend festive greetings to Abang Johari and Juma’ani who arrived at 11am.

Among them were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani and wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Saptuyah Suib were also among the earlier visitors for Abang Johari and Juma’ani.

Also coming for the Hari Raya visit were state cabinet ministers, including Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau also led a 21-member delegation comprising his wife Datin Wendy Lau and KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

Almost all guests had the chance to pose for photos with Abang Johari and Juma’ani before entering the VIP section to savour the Raya delicacies.

Hundreds of visitors were still streaming into BCCK for the chief minister’s open house well into the evening.