Ennette Faith crowned Miss Sarawak Earth

KUCHING: Eighteen-year-old student Ennette Faith Solomon is this year’s Miss Sarawak Earth.

She will represent the state at the Miss Malaysia Earth 2017 beauty pageant. The national level event featuring various programmes will take place in Perak from July 20 to 31 with the grand finale at Syeun Hotel Ipoh. The winner of Miss Malaysia Earth 2017 will be announced during the grand finale on July 30.

The crown and sash presentation for Miss Sarawak Earth and Miss Sarawak Petite Earth was held on June 18 at a hotel here.

Jean Seymour Harry, Vivianna Jimbun, Marzella Sigai and Maria Madelina Sujie will be accompanying Ennette to Perak. Together with Ennette, they round up the top five positions in the state level competition and are entitled to represent Sarawak at the national level event.

Jean, 20, is Miss Sarawak Earth Air followed by Vivianna, 25, (Miss Sarawak Earth Water), Marzella, 24, (Miss Sarawak Earth Fire) and Maria, 21, (Miss Earth Sarawak first runner-up – Ambassador For Eco Beauty).

Ennette Faith, an Iban from Kuching, is 167cm tall.

Her hobbies are playing futsal, netball and handball and her motto in life is ‘Determination in oneself is the key to success.’ She is talented in singing and dancing, especially in traditional dance and belly dancing.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Julora Laura Raggai was bestowed the title of Miss Sarawak Petite Earth. This category is for contestants whose height is below 165cm.

Other contestants who won various positions at the state-level event here on June 18 were Elicka Hii Ai Lie, Adriana Terrence, Claudia Pangkas, Adriana Edwin, Jeneina Layah Jenau, Carmilla Ivy Daniel Manja, Gloria Kelbin, Klyffina Kos and Agnes Berangan Jilum.

The women were evaluated in terms of their overall beauty (facial and physical), runway skills, personality, attitude, communication skills, general knowledge and environmental advocacy.

Miss Malaysia Earth is the only pageant with individual titles for the runners-up.

The winner of Miss Malaysia Earth will serve as the Ambassador to environmental protection campaigns nationwide and will have the right to represent Malaysia at the international Miss Earth 2017 beauty pageant competition which will be held later this year, said BR Empire Creations which organised the state-level competition here.

“Miss Earth is one of the largest international beauty pageant competitions for women from countries around the world. The delegates and winners give meaning and relevance to this beauty competition by promoting worthwhile environmental causes and getting actively involved in caring for the preservation of Mother Earth. This is a true celebration of a woman’s natural beauty, poise and personality.

“Miss Sarawak Earth and Miss Sarawak Petite Earth 2017 foster the vital elements that help women to build networks, meet new friends, and build their confidence and emotion. The goals of this event are to promote a healthy balance between mind, body and soul, and to increase awareness and better understanding among individuals, the public and relevant agencies on environmental-related issues, saving Mother Nature, educating and promoting environmental awareness and creating a healthy lifestyle.”